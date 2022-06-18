Greg Postma assigned to UP 911 Authority board

SAULT STE. MARIE — Chippewa County local Greg Postma was appointed to the UP 911 Authority board by the county board of commissioners.

Postma is a local to Sault Ste. Marie and worked with the Chippewa County Sheriffs office for 23 years, following in the footsteps of his father who was also a part of the Chippewa County Sheriffs office.

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office

On May 12, Postma officially left the sheriffs office for a new position in law enforcement. Postma moved on to a position as the Chippewa County 911 director position at Central Dispatch.

The UP 911 Authority is part of Michigan’s Urban Cooperation Act which was founded in 1961 and provides technical assistance to public federal and state programs.

Greg Postma

The UP 911 Authority includes representatives from all 15 counties in Michigans Upper Peninsula and is responsible for coordinating and providing a variety of services with respect to 911 emergency call answering and service dispatching.

Postma was nominated by the Chippewa County Board of Commissioners and was appointed by a unanimous vote during the Chippewa County Board of Commissioners meeting June 17.

