Gregg County firefighters fight 10 acre grass, woods fire

EASTON, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said that law enforcement and several area fire departments responded to a 10-acre grass and woods fire burning in the Easton area on Saturday.

“What started as a small controlled burn turned into a large fire due to the drop in humidity and wind. Please using caution when burning. Tomorrow (Sunday) is predicted to be a high fire danger day. Please do not burn.” Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Airport Public Safety Division, Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Office, Easton VFD, Tatum VFD, Longview Fire Department, Elderville/Lakeport VFD, Kilgore Rescue and the Texas Forest Service all responded to the scene.

