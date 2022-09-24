Greggs (LON:GRG) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Greggs' (LON:GRG) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Greggs:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = UK£153m ÷ (UK£859m - UK£209m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Greggs has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.6% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Greggs' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Greggs.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Greggs' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 23% and the business has deployed 121% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

Greggs has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Greggs that we think you should be aware of.

