What Can We Make Of Greggs plc’s (LON:GRG) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll look at Greggs plc (LON:GRG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Greggs:

0.21 = UK£121m ÷ (UK£789m - UK£209m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Greggs has an ROCE of 21%.

Is Greggs's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Greggs's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.3% average in the Hospitality industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Greggs's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can see in the image below how Greggs's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

LSE:GRG Past Revenue and Net Income April 13th 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Greggs's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Greggs has total assets of UK£789m and current liabilities of UK£209m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Greggs's ROCE

The Bottom Line On Greggs's ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, Greggs could be worthy of further investigation. Greggs shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .