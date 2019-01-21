Is Greggs plc (LON:GRG) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates?

Small-cap and large-cap companies receive a lot of attention from investors, but mid-cap stocks like Greggs plc (LON:GRG), with a market cap of UK£1.6b, are often out of the spotlight. However, history shows that overlooked mid-cap companies have performed better on a risk-adjusted manner than the smaller and larger segment of the market. This article will examine GRG’s financial liquidity and debt levels to get an idea of whether the company can deal with cyclical downturns and maintain funds to accommodate strategic spending for future growth. Don’t forget that this is a general and concentrated examination of Greggs’s financial health, so you should conduct further analysis into GRG here.

Is GRG’s debt level acceptable?

Debt-to-equity ratio standards differ between industries, as some are more capital-intensive than others, meaning they need more capital to carry out core operations. A ratio below 40% for mid-cap stocks is considered as financially healthy, as a rule of thumb. For GRG, the debt-to-equity ratio is zero, meaning that the company has no debt. This means it has been running its business utilising funding from only its equity capital, which is rather impressive. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent with GRG, and the company has plenty of headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Does GRG’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Greggs has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of UK£121m, it seems that the business arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.77x.

Although GRG has zero debt obligations, it still has to meet near-term commitments to meet. Shareholders should understand why the company isn’t opting for cheaper cost of capital to fund future growth, especially when liquidity may also be an issue. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for GRG’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Greggs to get a better picture of the mid-cap by looking at:

