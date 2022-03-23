Gregor sentenced to 84 more years in third child sex abuse case

Mar. 23—Former Santa Fe teacher Gary Gregor was sentenced Wednesday to another 84 years in prison following his conviction earlier this month on charges of raping and sexually assaulting two fourth-grade students at the old Agua Fría Elementary School nearly two decades ago.

The sentencing marks the end of Gregor's third trial over allegations he sexually abused children at schools in Santa Fe and Española. He was sentenced to 108 years on 12 counts in 2019, and another six years in 2020 on a count in a separate case, all tied to abuse that occurred at Fairview Elementary in Española.

Altogether, he is sentenced to serve 198 years in prison.

Española Public Schools paid about $21 million in a settlement to young women who alleged in civil lawsuits they were victims of Gregor's abuse. Santa Fe Public Schools settled civil cases in June with the two women who attended Agua Fría for upward of $7.2 million.

The women, now in their 20s, appeared in state District Court for Gregor's hearing Wednesday but declined to speak.

Earlier this month, they testified before the seven-person jury and detailed Gregor's abuse, which often occurred inside the classroom.

"I think the emotions coming forward were completely palpable to everyone in that courtroom," state Assistant Attorney General Peter Valencia said Wednesday.

He added: "This additional sentence will send a message to the community that child abuse will not be tolerated."

Both women were 8 and 9 at the time Gregor was their fourth-grade teacher. They came forward in 2017, and details have since emerged in court documents and testimony surrounding how Gregor gave them both preferential treatment and abused them at school.

Gregor received a notice of discharge in the middle of the 2003-2004 school year from Principal Vickie Sewing after docents at the Museum of International Folk Art reported witnessing inappropriate touching between Gregor and two students during a 2004 field trip there.

The school district did not file any police reports and Gregor was hired at Española Public Schools with a "neutral" recommendation from Santa Fe administrators.

Before coming to New Mexico in 1998, first as a substitute teacher, Gregor also was accused of inappropriate contact with students in Utah and Montana. In 1995 Salt Lake City's Deseret News reported a judge dismissed a first-degree felony charge of abuse against him due to lack of evidence.

Parents in Española reported Gregor to police in 2009, but it would take years and a national TV segment on "Nightline" about problematic teachers called "Passing the Trash" in 2017 before he was indicted. The "Nightline" report featured one of his Fairview Elementary victims.

Gregor, 65, did not offer a statement during the hearing.

His defense attorney, Brad Kerwin, asked state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer not to "wring any more blood out of the stone," by allowing Gregor to serve his sentences concurrently, in part because the two victims had been compensated "fairly handsomely" for the abuse.

"Gary is going to die in prison as it stands now," Kerwin said.

Sommer denied the request, issuing the full 84 years for four counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor and one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

"There are two victims here, and I'm not going to minimize what you did to them by blurring them with other victims," Sommer told Gregor.

"You were the sun and the moon to them, and when you were questioned ... you were so flippant because you didn't think you could be caught," the judge added.