Gregory Garvey Is The Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Envipco Holding N.V. (AMS:ENVI) And Just Spent €73k On Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Envipco Holding N.V. (AMS:ENVI) Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Gregory Garvey, recently bought €73k worth of stock, for €2.93 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Envipco Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Gregory Garvey is the biggest insider purchase of Envipco Holding shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being €2.78). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Envipco Holding insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Envipco Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Envipco Holding insiders own 68% of the company, currently worth about €87m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Envipco Holding Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Envipco Holding insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Envipco Holding you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

