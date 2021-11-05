Gregory man pleads guilty to possession of child porn through Snapchat, Facebook messages

A Gregory man pleaded guilty to several felonies Thursday in connection with soliciting elicit Snapchat messages from a teenage girl.

The 28 year old was charged in January 2020 with one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of possession of child sexually abusive material and accosting a child for immoral purposes following an investigation by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

He also was charged with three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child sexually abusive material accosting a child for immoral purposes and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime as part of a plea agreement with the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. They also agreed to recommend the case for the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act and no up-front jai time.

When confronted by police last year, the man admitted to receiving and viewing nude photos of a girl under 16 through Snapchat, a State Police trooper testified during a hearing that led to charges.

The trooper said the girl was sending nude images and videos through her social media accounts, including Facebook and Snapchat.

"A forensic examination of those devices resulted in multiple messages that were sexually explicit asking for more pictures from that 15-year-old female," the trooper testified.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty on Dec. 2.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Man pleads guilty to possession of child porn stemming from Snapchat