Gregory pleads guilty to attempted murder, sentenced to 16 years in prison

A 22-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted murder with gun specifications.

Drake Gregory shot a father and daughter on March 7 during a party in the 300 block of Spayer Lane. The father was struck twice in the abdomen, while his daughter was shot in the wrist.

Both are recovering and attended Monday's hearing in Richland County Common Pleas Court. The man walked with a cane.

Drake Gregory, 22, pleaded guilty Monday morning to two counts of attempted murder and received 16 years in prison from Judge Brent Robinson.

Assistant Prosecutor Nik Buckmeier and defense attorney Cassandra Mayer recommended the sentence to Judge Brent Robinson.

The daughter did not agree with the recommendation, telling Robinson she thought Gregory deserved more time in prison when she addressed the court.

"Me and my father were there to have fun like a regular night," she said. "Everybody else was there. Drake Gregory and his family came in at the end. It was really odd."

She implied that she and her father were not the intended targets.

"It seemed to me that Drake Gregory was arguing with another individual that we were close to (proximity-wise)," the woman said.

Shooting impacted two victims

The daughter said the shootings have left a lasting impact.

"I'm forced to see my dad struggle," she said. "We will never fully function properly ever again. It was a violent act."

The woman said she suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome and has trouble sleeping.

"I'm just glad to be alive," she told the judge.

Her father, who did agree with the sentencing recommendation, did not address the court.

When Robinson asked Gregory if he wanted to say anything, the defendant declined. He could receive an additional five years behind bars if he gets in trouble while incarcerated.

Mayer told the judge that her client had no previous felony record and had accepted responsibility for his actions.

Robinson did not fine Gregory since he will be in prison but did declare him a violent offender. He will have to register as such for 10 years upon his release from prison.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: City man gets 16 years in prison for shooting a man and his daughter