Gregory-Portland High School teacher arrested amidst wave of support

PORTLAND — A Gregory-Portland High School teacher whose resignation prompted a student walkout last week was arrested over the weekend.
Jonathan Turner, 31, was arrested by the Portland Police Department on Friday for assault causing bodily injury. According to San Patricio County Sheriff's Office records, Turner was booked Friday and bonded out of custody just after 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
Turner, who led the Gregory-Portland High School robotics program for years, left the school earlier this month after a student disruption in his class. Last week, hundreds of students walked out of G-P High School to stand outside of the school for one class period in support of Turner, joined by family and community members. On Monday evening, supporters also brought their concerns to the Gregory-Portland ISD Board of Trustees.
At the student protest last Wednesday, the Caller-Times spoke with dozens of students who say Turner was asked to leave the school the same day that a student in his class reportedly choked another student. Speakers during the public comment portion of the school board meeting Monday also shared this story.
"The students are devastated that G-P High School forced Mr. Turner's hand — and Mr. Turner decided to resign his position or be fired — without further investigating the child being choked out in class," parent Kristie Gordon said to the board Monday, adding her concerns about bullying and serious student misbehavior in the classroom.
In the aftermath of the choking incident, Turner's supporters believe that an accusation was made that Turner allegedly harmed a student during a disruption in class and this is why the teacher was asked to resign, as well as the cause of his arrest.
Last week, Gregory-Portland ISD shared a brief statement with the Caller-Times in response to an inquiry about Turner's departure, stating that the situation was "confidential" and school district personnel matters are protected by law.
Many speakers Monday mentioned they still have questions about what occurred.
The speakers expressed their concerns about student behavior and transparency, as well as their belief in Turner's value as an educator and student mentor.
These sentiments were shared in-person with district leaders during a Gregory-Portland Board of Trustees meeting Monday evening.
A student and a former student spoke, as did two parents, a local robotics referee and a teacher who mentored Turner.
Students at the Wednesday walkout, before the arrest, shared their appreciation for Turner's contributions in the classroom and said they believe he was unfairly facing false accusations of wrongdoing in his handling of behavioral issues.
More than a dozen current and former students and their family members also shared letters of support for Turner last week.
