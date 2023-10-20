Gregory Showalter Sr. sentenced to life in prison for wife's murder

Oct. 19—An Ottumwa man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of killing his wife last month.

Gregory Showalter Sr., 63, was found guilty in August of murdering Helen Showalter in July 2021. The jury convicted him of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, willful injury causing serious injury, and domestic abuse assault by strangulation or impeding blood circulation. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus ten years, without the possibility of parole and ordered to pay $150,000 to Helen Showalter's heirs.

During his trial, prosecutors said that on July 31, 2021, Showalter lured his 60-year-old wife Helen Showalter to a job site on Pennsylvania Avenue as the couple was in the midst of a divorce after 40 years together.

Prosecutors told the jury that Showalter killed his wife at the job site and later moved her to the Cliffland River Access area of the Des Moines River, where he dumped her body. Her family members reported her missing the same day. She was found the next morning floating in the river by a citizen.

Showalter, who had been free on bond during his trial, failed to appear for the verdict reading. He was arrested about 20 hours later and charged with interference with official acts, according to court filings.