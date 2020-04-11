What Is Greif's (NYSE:GEF) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Greif (NYSE:GEF) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month alone, although it is still down 22% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 18% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for Greif

Does Greif Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Greif's P/E of 9.32 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Greif has a lower P/E than the average (16.5) in the packaging industry classification.

NYSE:GEF Price Estimation Relative to Market April 11th 2020 More

Greif's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Greif saw earnings per share decrease by 5.5% last year. But EPS is up 14% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Greif's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals a substantial 154% of Greif's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Greif's P/E Ratio

Greif trades on a P/E ratio of 9.3, which is below the US market average of 14.0. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Greif over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.0 back then to 9.3 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.