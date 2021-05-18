Grenada man arrested for March sex charge
May 18—OXFORD — A Grenada man was arrested last week on sex charges for an Oxford crime that dates back six weeks.
Cleophus Donnelly, 32, of Grenada, was arrested May 13 by the Grenada County Sheriff's Office on an outstanding Oxford arrest warrant for procuring the sexual servitude of a minor. As part of an investigation into prostitution, it was determined that Donnelly met with a 17-year-old juvenile at an Oxford motel in late March and paid her for sex.
He was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center from Grenada. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $75,000.
Oxford police responded to a shots fired call in the area of the Super 8 Motel in the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue West on March 30. Officers learned that an individual fled to the University Inn.
As part of the investigation, officers made contact with a juvenile female, Bailey Clayton Prince, 18, of Oxford; Dorian Howell, 18, of Oxford; and a juvenile female. Investigators learned that the juvenile female was being prostituted with the assistance of Prince and Howell.
On April 8, Howell and Prince were both arrested on the charge of procuring sexual servitude of a minor. During their initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000 each.