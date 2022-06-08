Grenada man charged with Oxford burglary

Jun. 7—OXFORD — A Grenada man has been charged with breaking into an apartment on the Frontage Road in Oxford.

Oxford police responded to the Cambridge Station apartments June 2 for a disturbance. The investigation led to the arrest of Larry Thomas Flanagan, 19, of Grenada, charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling. During his initial appearance, a Lafayette County Justice Court judge set bond at $20,000.

The Grenada County Sheriff's Office assisted in this case.

