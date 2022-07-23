Grenada man faces murder charge in case of Missing Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee

The Oxford Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Murrah High School graduate Jimmie "Jay" Lee of Jackson.

A Grenada man faces a murder charge in connection to the case of Jimmie “Jay” Lee who went missing last week, the Oxford Police and University of Mississippi Police announced via social media Friday.

“Shelton Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, from Grenada, MS, has been charged with murder,” the social media post from the Oxford Police Department states. “A bond has not been set at this time.”

The press release states the officials are working to locate Lee’s body.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and updates will be given at a later date,” according to the press release.

Lee, a 20-year-old from Jackson was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments on July 8, wearing a gold cap, silver robe and gray slippers. He drove away in his 2014 black Ford Fusion with a custom "JAYLEE1" license plate, and has not been heard from since, according to a press release from the university.

Since then family members, friends and University of Mississippi residents have been searching for Lee. CrimeStoppers and family members had offered monetary rewards for information in the case. The FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General's Office recently joined Oxford Police and University of Mississippi Police for additional resources and assistance in the case.

People with tips in the case are asked to contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 662-915-7234, CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477 or direct message the agencies on the organization’s social media accounts. Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice or Twitter: @OxfordPolice or @OleMissPolice.

