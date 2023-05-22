Grenade blast kills Indiana father, injures 2 teenage children

A man was killed teenagers were injured after a hand grenade that was found in a gradnfather's belongings went off in an Indiana home, police said.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an explosion at a home in the Lakes of the Four Seasons neighborhood, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement.

Police found a man, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 47-year-old Bryan Niedert, unresponsive. He was later declared dead, police said.

Niedert's 14-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter were taken to a local hospital with shrapnel wounds, according to police.

The grenade exploded after someone in the home found it among a grandfather's belongings and pulled the pin, police said.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to secure the area and determine whether there may be additional explosive devices, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

