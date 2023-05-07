Grenade explodes in Kyiv apartment, man faces up to 7 years in prison

A grenade exploded in an apartment on Liskivska Street in the city of Kyiv on Sunday, police detained a man who was illegally storing the munition.

Source: National Police in Kyiv

Quote: "Today, Kyiv police received information that a grenade had exploded in an apartment on Liskivska Street. The operational officer on duty immediately sent police officers, an investigative team and doctors to the address.

According to preliminary information, the munition detonated due to careless handling. No one was injured in the incident. The man who was illegally keeping the grenade was detained by the police in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

Details: The Investigative Department of the Desnianskyi [district] Police Station initiated criminal proceedings under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition). The article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

