Grenade-tossing village council member remanded to two months custody without bail

Serhiy Batrin at a meeting of the Kerechka Village Council before he detonated the grenades

The Uzhgorod District Court has decided to keep Serhiy Batrin, a member of the Kerechka Village Council, in custody for two months without bail, Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on Dec. 18.

The decision stems from Batrin's shocking act of detonating three grenades during a council session on Dec. 15. Notably, the court's decision has stirred discussions about the possible reclassification of Batrin's actions under Article 258, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to committing a terrorist act resulting in the death of an individual.

Vitaliy Hlahola, a journalist with sources in the Uzhgorod District Court, provided insights into the proceedings. According to him, Batrin participated in the court session remotely, likely due to the nature of his detainment.

According to law enforcement officials, on Dec. 15, Batrin detonated grenades during a session of the Kerechka Village Council in the Mukachevo district. Preliminary reports indicated that 26 people were injured, with at least six sustaining severe injuries, including Batrin himself. The Zakarpattiyan Regional Prosecutor's Office later revised the count to 23 people affected by the grenade explosion, encompassing 16 men and 7 women aged 28 to 68.

