What Is Grenergy Renovables's (BME:GRE) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Grenergy Renovables (BME:GRE) shares have continued recent momentum with a 33% gain in the last month alone. Zooming out, the annual gain of 272% knocks our socks off.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for Grenergy Renovables

Does Grenergy Renovables Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Grenergy Renovables's P/E of 15.74 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Grenergy Renovables has a lower P/E than the average (29.5) in the renewable energy industry classification.

BME:GRE Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 6th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Grenergy Renovables will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Grenergy Renovables's 104% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 55% per year. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Grenergy Renovables's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Grenergy Renovables's net debt is 3.2% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Grenergy Renovables's P/E Ratio

Grenergy Renovables trades on a P/E ratio of 15.7, which is fairly close to the ES market average of 16.6. Given it has reasonable debt levels, and grew earnings strongly last year, the P/E indicates the market has doubts this growth can be sustained. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Grenergy Renovables recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 11.8 to 15.7 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.