Gresham man headed to bond court to face murder charges, police say

A Gresham neighborhood man was charged in an October fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Danny Simmons, 28, of the 7700 block of South Honore Street was charged with first degree murder in the Oct. 22 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in the 7800 block of South Wood Street, police said.

Simmons was arrested Friday in the 10000 block of West O’Hare Street which is an address near O’hare International Airport.

Check back as details surrounding the fatal shooting emerge during a bail hearing scheduled for Saturday afternoon.