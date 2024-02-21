Gresham to Multnomah County: Change ambulance policy now

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — On the same day the Multnomah County chair re-iterated the county was not about to change its 2-paramedic policy, the Gresham City Council voted unanimously to demand the county adopt a one paramedic-one EMT model.

The Gresham City Council wants Multnomah County to change temporarily but immediately to the model used by most other counties as sluggish response times from understaffed ambulance crews put lives at risk.

“I know of 90-minute response times for different calls, routinely 20-30 minutes, 45 minutes for patients that are in serious medical condition waiting for an ambulance,” Gresham Fire Chief Scott Lewis said Tuesday night.

Lewis provided examples of how the current Multnomah County model requiring 2 paramedics to respond to a call is hurting the community.

“A 15- or 16-year-old female, pregnant, shot in the abdomen, no ambulance available,” the chief said. “They were going to transport this young lady laying on the floor of a fire engine to the hospital.”

The current Multnomah County rules are fine, he said, but there are not enough paramedics at this time to staff crews the way the county wants.

The chief said when AMR’s response time is delayed there is a ripple effect that keeps firefighters from responding to their next call.

“There will be times when that makes a difference, when we don’t get there fast enough, when AMR doesn’t get there fast enough,” Lewis said. “I don’t mean to sound like the sky is falling but lives really are at risk.”

Earlier Tuesday, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a 4-point plan to address the issue. But Gresham officials, including Lewis, said the solution is clear.

“There is a fix in sight that, thus far, the county’s been unwilling to move to,” he said.

He added the county’s plan to get responses from experts in 30 days is not swift enough.

“We’ve been waiting well over a year,” Chief Lewis said. “I would say closer to 2 years for solution. And another 30 days isn’t necessary.”

