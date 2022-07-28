Gresham Technologies plc's (LON:GHT) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Gresham Technologies' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for Gresham Technologies

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gresham Technologies is:

2.4% = UK£1.1m ÷ UK£47m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Gresham Technologies' Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

As you can see, Gresham Technologies' ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 8.7%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 36% seen by Gresham Technologies was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

That being said, we compared Gresham Technologies' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 13% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Gresham Technologies fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Gresham Technologies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Gresham Technologies has a high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 56% (that is, it is retaining 44% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent.

Additionally, Gresham Technologies has paid dividends over a period of four years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Gresham Technologies. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Gresham Technologies' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyIt was late on July 1

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Report Earnings This Week

    All signs point to continued strength in oil and gas stocks, four of which look good for snapping up before the companies report quarterly earnings.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.

  • Meta and others tumble after hours as results point to weak economy

    Shares of several major U.S. companies tumbled in extended trade on Wednesday following poor quarterly results and forecasts that underscored fears about a potential recession. Meta Platforms fell over 3% after the Facebook owner posted its first-ever quarterly drop in revenue and issued a gloomy forecast, echoing a warning last week from ad tech rival Snap. Qualcomm dropped more than 2% after offering a fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecast that missed analysts' expectations as the mobile chipmaker braces for difficult economic conditions and a slowdown in smartphone demand.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the earnings alarm - after predicting inflation and overstocking will squeeze profits and choke growth

    Burry, who has warned even the best growth stocks could plunge by 90%, said this might be the last set of positive company earnings for a while.

  • Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks

    U.S. stock markets are going through a historically turbulent period right now. Rising interest rates, geopolitical unrest, supply chain woes, and record-setting levels of inflation have wreaked havoc on U.S. stock prices this year. Billionaire super-investors like Bridgewater Associates' Raymond Dalio and Citadel's Kenneth Griffin haven't exactly shied away from buying certain equity classes this year, however.

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has fallen into a bear market while the Federal Reserve is caught between a rock and hard place, trying to rein in inflation while avoiding a full-blown recession. The characteristics I look for include a strong, well-recognized brand, a track record of convincing growth, catalysts in place to propel further growth, and a management team with strategic plans to expand the business. One of the most well-known electric car companies in the world, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) also invests in scalable, clean energy generation and storage products.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    Let's talk about some investing dos and don'ts and three companies with outstanding potential.

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]