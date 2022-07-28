Gresham Technologies plc's (LON:GHT) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Gresham Technologies' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gresham Technologies is:

2.4% = UK£1.1m ÷ UK£47m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Gresham Technologies' Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

As you can see, Gresham Technologies' ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 8.7%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 36% seen by Gresham Technologies was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

That being said, we compared Gresham Technologies' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Gresham Technologies fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Gresham Technologies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Gresham Technologies has a high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 56% (that is, it is retaining 44% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent.

Additionally, Gresham Technologies has paid dividends over a period of four years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Gresham Technologies. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Gresham Technologies' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

