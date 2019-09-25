Greta Thunberg and 15 other kids have filed a legal complaint against 5 countries, joining a growing group of young people bringing the climate fight to court

Radhika Chalasani/UNICEF





On Monday, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg and 15 other young people from around the world filed a legal complaint against five of the world's biggest global carbon polluters.

The youth activists allege that those governments' lack of action to combat climate change violates their rights as children.

The group — whose ages range from 8 to 17 — announced the complaint at the Headquarters of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in New York. The five countries named are Brazil, France, Germany, Argentina, and Turkey — some of the world's biggest greenhouse-gas emitters.

Thunberg and her peers filed the complaint under the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which stipulates a set of inalienable rights for all children worldwide, including to life, health, and peace. The complaint alleges that accelerating climate change puts those rights at risk.

"Our homes are being swallowed by the ocean, the places where memories are made," 17-year-old plaintiff Carlos Manual, from the Pacific island nation of Palau, said during a press conference announcing the complaint. "I am standing in front of you because I care about my generation."

The complaint did not include the US and China, which produce the most greenhouse-gas emissions in the world, because those countries haven't signed the section of the treaty that allows children to seek justice for potential violations.

The youth activists say the climate crisis is a violation of children's rights

Before announcing the complaint, Thunberg kicked off the United Nations Climate Action Summit with an impassioned speech to world leaders.

"This is all wrong. I shouldn't be standing here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean," she said with tears in her eyes. "Yet you all come to me for hope? How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."

Thunberg held the room in thrall as she chastised leaders for talking about "money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth" while people suffer.

"You are failing us," she said. "But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal."

The 16 youth petitioners behind the complaint come from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, India, the Marshall Islands, Nigeria, Palau, South Africa, Sweden, Tunisia, and the United States.

