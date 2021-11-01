  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Greta Thunberg and her allies lambaste U.N. Climate Change Conference from just outside

Ben Adler
·Senior Climate Editor
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GLASGOW, Scotland — The security perimeter around the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, known as COP26, is ironclad. It’s surrounded by metal gates, with each point of entry guarded by armed police in yellow vests, and registered attendees must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken that day and a government-issued ID card, in addition to their credentials to share space with dignitaries and world leaders. On Sunday, the discovery of an unaccompanied bag led to an hourlong lockdown in which no one could enter.

Across the street, however, or in this case right across the River Clyde, is a world apart. And that’s where a hundred activists from Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future youth movement and the loosely aligned group Extinction Rebellion gathered in a park to mock the dignitaries and leaders assembled inside for what they consider to be empty rhetoric and inadequate action to combat climate change.

Greta Thunberg holds a microphone as she stands alongside fellow climate activists during a demonstration at Festival Park, Glasgow, on the first day of the COP26 summit.
Greta Thunberg and other climate activists during a demonstration at Festival Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, the first day of the COP26 summit. (Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

“This COP26 is just like the previous COPs,” said Thunberg, an 18-year-old from Sweden, to the mostly young crowd in the park. “Inside COP, they are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously, pretending to take the present seriously of the people who are being affected already today by the climate crisis. Change is not going to come from in there.

“That is not leadership. This is leadership!” Thunberg proclaimed, referring to the scruffy activists waving placards with slogans like “Planet over profit” and “This is a climate emergency.”

Many also held signs that were intended as a warning to the government representatives in Glasgow for the conference, with phrases such as “We are watching you” and “What will be your wake up call?”

“We say, ‘No more blah blah blah,’” Thunberg said. “No more exploitation of people and the planet.” She led the crowd in a chant of “What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!”

Thunberg’s previous denunciation of world leaders such as President Biden for making lofty commitments but failing to translate them into concrete action inspired many of those in attendance on Monday, some of whom held a wide banner reading “No more blah blah, your greed our death.”

British activists hold up a banner reading &#x00201c;No more blah blah, your greed our death&#x00201d; at a rally for more aggressive action to combat climate change during the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
British activists at a rally for more aggressive action to combat climate change during the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. (Ben Adler/Yahoo News)

A group came dressed as faceless empty suits holding signs saying “Blah blah blah.” Each of them wore a black suit, a plain white masquerade mask and a name card for one of the top government officials attending COP26, including Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. “Greta explained that all the world leaders are doing at the moment is talking about climate action, but they’re not delivering on it,” one of the masked protesters, who declined to give her name but said she came from Bath, England, told Yahoo News.

“What we need is we need action now. We don’t need it in 2060, we don’t need it in 2050,” she continued. “We need it before 2030, and that has to happen now. We’re at the point where the climate is tipping into catastrophe.”

Laura Amherst, from Brighton, England, wore a mesh bodysuit that left little to the imagination. It was dappled in skull-and-crossbones images, intended to signify the threat of potentially deadly toxic pollution. Amherst is a well-known activist in the U.K. with a dual mission: to urge action against climate change and to oppose sexism and combat body shaming. “It’s about raising the visibility of this message and making it more accessible to different groups that wouldn’t necessarily pay attention to the climate crisis,” she told Yahoo News.

Some demonstrators came from much farther away. Kevin Mtay, 26, traveled from Nairobi, Kenya, “to fight for my rights, to fight for climate justice.” Mtay came with a climate activist called MAPA, which stands for “Most Affected People and Areas.”

Activists from Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future hold up signs as they march for climate justice in Glasgow, Scotland, during the U.N. Climate Change Conference.
Activists from Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future march for climate justice in Glasgow, Scotland, during the U.N. Climate Change Conference on Monday. (Ben Adler/Yahoo News)

After an energetic rally and a brief march accompanied by drummers to the riverfront, from where the Scottish Event Campus at which COP26 is being held was visible, young activists from developing nations held a press conference.

Every speaker appeared to be under the age of 30, with one in particular — a cherubic 12-year-old from Colombia named Francisco Vero — who is too young to vote in his home country. Vero spoke in Spanish, but the others all addressed the crowd in English as they emphasized their as-yet-unmet demands for “climate justice.” That is the term they use to mean aggressive action by rich countries not only to curb their own greenhouse gas emissions, but also funding for developing countries to develop their economies sustainably, to help them adapt to climate change’s effects and even reparations for the harm climate change is causing.

To illustrate their point, many spoke of the devastating impact climate change is already having on their home countries.

“Africa is suffering some of the worst effects of climate change,” said Evelyn Acheman of Uganda. “To us, the present is already catastrophic. We wake up to floods every day. We walk in the hot sun every day and we are not responsible for this.”

Sub-Saharan Africa, she pointed out, produces only 3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions and has contributed just 0.5 percent of the historical emissions total. Acheman called for compensation for the victims of climate-related extreme weather events and led a chant of “Keep it in the ground,” meaning ending all fossil fuel extraction.

Alleged illegal miners run from security personnel from the private security company Blue Hawk Tactical during a raid to take down an alleged illegal mining operation near Springs, on April 28, 2021. (Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images)
Alleged illegal miners run from security personnel from the private security company Blue Hawk Tactical during a raid to take down an alleged illegal mining operation near Springs, on April 28, 2021. (Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images)

Many of the reporters assembled were apparently distracted by the arrival of Thunberg on the sidelines. She did not speak at the press conference, but the cameras and attention that turned to her while Nicki Becker from Argentina spoke enraged the event’s emcee, who shouted, “Nicki is here! We’re saying don’t ignore marginalized people.”

“When we talk about climate change, we’re talking about basic human rights, like the right to clean water, to sanitation and even the right to life,” Becker said in her prepared remarks. “Since we don’t have a vote in there, we’re saying what we want out here. Our eyes on are on COP26: do not let us down.”

Global temperatures are on the rise and have been for decades, step inside the data and see the magnitude of climate change.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans hoping Virginia upset will give them big boost in midterms

    Statewide elections in Virginia for governor and the Legislature are poised to send shock waves around the country on Tuesday night — if Republicans can translate an edge in enthusiasm among their core voters into wins at the ballot box.

  • For artists and scientists, confronting climate change demands our urgent action | Opinion

    This week, while the U.N. Climate Change Conference meets in Glasgow to discuss this global crisis, British artist’s Simon Faithfull’s multimedia exhibition at the Atchugarry Foundation in Miami poetically explores sea-level rise through a regional focus.

  • Greta Thunberg blasts leaders at U.N. Climate Change Conference

    At a rally in Glasgow, Scotland, activist Greta Thunberg criticized the leaders attending the U.N. Climate Change Conference, saying, “Change is not going to come from inside there. That is not leadership.”

  • Judge pauses vaccine requirement for Chicago police

    An Illinois judge paused a vaccination requirement for the Chicago Police Department (CPD) until a lawsuit between the department and its union is settled, CNN reports.Driving the news: The local Fraternal Order of Police lodge says they were negotiating CPD's COVID-19 policy when the department implemented "unilateral changes" per CNN. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The pause will be in place until Dec. 31st. Cook Cou

  • ‘Rust’ Assistant Director Dave Halls Calls on Industry to ‘Reevaluate Its Values and Practices’

    "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend,” assistant director says in first statement

  • Young activists call Glasgow climate conference 'last chance for humanity'

    Young activists from around the world are fighting for their voices to be heard as U.N. climate change conference COP26 begins.

  • How Gen Z Killed Basic Black

    "If the pandemic has caused any identifiable outcome for fashion," writes Isabel Sloane, "it’s that utilitarianism has been replaced with experimentation."

  • After pushing for billions in relief, mayors take time spending COVID aid

    "This funding helps us to be prepared for the structural changes" spurred by the pandemic, Nan Whaley, the mayor of Dayton, Ohio, said.

  • High court won't take case involving Hunter Biden ex-partner

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a former business partner of presidential son Hunter Biden who was seeking to overturn his criminal conviction for securities fraud. As is typical, the justices did not comment in leaving in place a federal appeals court ruling that reinstated the fraud conviction of Devon Archer. Biden was not involved in the effort to defraud the Oglala Sioux Indian tribe in a scheme that involved the sale of bonds, but participants in the fraud invoked his name to enhance their credentials, according to court records.

  • US hopes Richardson's Myanmar mission can produce results

    The Biden administration said Monday it welcomes a private mission to Myanmar by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country. The State Department said Richardson was making the trip on his own but that it hoped he could help convince Myanmar’s leaders to allow in much needed aid for the coronavirus pandemic and other urgent needs. "Governor Richardson has extensive experience working on humanitarian issues," the department said.

  • World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains

    ROME (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and 16 other world leaders on Sunday discussed action to make supply chains more resilient in the face of any future health crises, as well as climate change and even planned attacks. Supply chain problems have emerged as the global economy has pulled out of a pandemic-induced recession and threaten to slow recovery. This pandemic won’t be the last global health crisis we face.

  • Burning fossil fuels is "pushing humanity to the brink," UN leader warns

    GLASGOW, Scotland — UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday pleaded for more aggressive steps to curb climate change, telling the COP26 conference that current plans fall short and "our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink."Why it matters: Guterres' stark language signals his concern COP26 won't lay the groundwork to put global emissions on a sustainable path.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"It’s ti

  • Greta Thunberg: Who is the climate campaigner and what are her aims?

    The Swedish teenager started a climate change protest that grew into a global movement.

  • NASCAR championship: Hendrick vs Gibbs, Chevrolet vs Toyota

    NASCAR's championship has come down to a pair of Hall of Fame team owners, two Chevrolets against two Toyotas, racing in the Arizona desert for the sport's top prize. Rick Hendrick, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history, is sending Kyle Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott to Phoenix Raceway on Sunday in search of a 14th title for mighty Hendrick Motorsports. Joe Gibbs, a member of both the NASCAR and Pro Football Hall of Fames, will counter with Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. Gibbs has won five previous Cup championships (and three Super Bowls) but none with Hamlin or Truex.

  • St. Pete firefighter featured in national calendar to raise money for American Lung Association

    Firefighter Jen Shedler will be Tampa Bay’s representative in the American Lung Association’s 2022 Firefighter Calendar after raising the most money during this year’s Fight For Air Climb.

  • Leaders contemplate how to battle climate change

    World leaders gather to tackle the global climate emergency.

  • Climate change: India pledges net-zero by 2070 but remains mum on coal

    The world’s two largest coal producers cast a big shadow on Day 2 of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, with the stated commitments from India and China falling well below that of climate action needed to keep global warming in line with the Paris Agreement.

  • American Airlines' flight cancellations are latest travel disruptor

    It was another nightmare weekend for thousands of fliers as American Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights, scrambling travel plans from New York to Texas. Errol Barnett reports.

  • One Free Press Coalition's '10 Most Urgent' list, November 2021

    In conjunction with the International Day to End Impunity, Nov. 2, the One Free Press Coalition is highlighting cases of journalists murdered around the world, where those responsible for their murder have still not been held to account. There is impunity in 81 percent of journalist murders during the past 10 years, according to CPJ’s 2021 Global Impunity Index.

  • Wanda marks end of the Atlantic named storms, so what’s next?

    With Wanda here, the alphabet on the Atlantic's primary names list has reached the end and the hurricane season still has four weeks (give or take) to go, so where do we turn to for the 22nd alias, and beyond?