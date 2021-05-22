  • Oops!
Greta Thunberg calls out Chinese state-run media for 'fat-shaming' her in a scathing article that questioned her veganism

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
Greta Thunberg
Swedish founder of the "School Strike for Climate" movement Greta Thunberg speaks on the sidelines of talks between representatives of the movement and German Chancellor in Berlin on August 20, 2020. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

  • An article in the China Daily accused Greta Thunberg of lying about being a vegetarian.

  • The China Daily is a newspaper owned by the propaganda department of China's ruling Communist Party.

  • She responded on Twitter by calling being a "fat-shamed" a "pretty weird experience."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Greta Thunberg has called out Chinese state media for "fat-shaming" her in a scathing article that questioned her vegetarianism, the Independent reported.

The article published last week by the China Daily, a newspaper owned by the propaganda department of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, implied that the 18-year-old climate activist was lying about her meat-free diet.

"Although she claims to be vegetarian, judging from the results of her growth, her carbon emissions are actually not low," wrote the China Daily journalist Tang Ge.

Thunberg, who is a vegan, responded to the article on Twitter on Friday. She described how being "fat-shamed" by a wing of the Chinese government was a "pretty weird" experience.

Read more: China's box-office dominance was accelerated by the pandemic and it has big implications for Hollywood's future

"Being fat-shamed by Chinese state-owned media is a pretty weird experience even by my standards," Thunberg wrote. "But it's definitely going on my resume."

The climate activist has been heavily critiqued by the China Daily since posting a tweet on May 7 calling on China to do more to help address the climate crisis, Vice News reported.

She was previously attacked in China for supporting the poster boy of Hong Kong pro-democracy protest movement, Joshua Wong, Vice said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

