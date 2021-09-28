Greta Thunberg calls time on decades of 'empty' climate promises
Climate activist Greta Thunberg calls out decades of "empty words and promises" from world leaders as young people demand action -- and money -- to tackle global warming ahead of a pivotal UN climate summit. With just weeks to go before the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, seen as crucial to the viability of the Paris climate agreement, campaigners use the opening of a three-day event in Milan to lambast governments' failure to address the crisis.