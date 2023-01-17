Greta Thunberg detained at German coal protest

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has been detained by police at a protest outside a western German village.

She had been protesting with activists seeking to stop the abandoned village of Lützerath from being demolished for the expansion of a coal mine.

Police told Reuters Ms Thunberg was part of a group which "rushed towards the ledge" of the Garzweiler 2 mine.

It is not yet clear what will happen to the activist or the group she was arrested with.

The Garzweiler 2 mine is around 5.6 miles (9km) from Lützerath, and video from the scene showed three officers carrying Ms Thunberg from the protest as she smiled.

Police also told Reuters one man jumped into the mine.

Activists argue burning coal undermines Germany's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The country has promised to phase out coal-fired power by 2030.

Lützerath is expected to be the final village to be demolished for the lignite mine.

Organisers of the protest said around 35,000 protesters attended on Saturday while police said the number was closer to 15,000.