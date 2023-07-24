Greta Thunberg dragged from climate protest again

STORY: Thunberg, 20, who became the face of young climate activists worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament, admitted during the court proceedings that she had disobeyed the police order but pleaded not guilty and said that she was acting out of necessity.

Thunberg and other activists from the group Reclaim the Future blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour on June 19. She was charged for failing to leave when ordered to do so by police.

After Monday's sentencing, Thunberg and other activists headed back to Malmo harbor only to be carried away by police again for blocking traffic.