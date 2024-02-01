Greta Thunberg due in London court over oil protest

LONDON (Reuters) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to stand trial in a London court on Thursday charged with a public order offence over a protest outside an oil and gas conference last year.

Thunberg, who became a prominent campaigner worldwide after staging weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018, was arrested in October after protesting outside a London hotel where the Energy Intelligence Forum was hosting industry leaders.

The 21-year-old is one of five people listed to stand trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. All five, aged between 19 and 59, have pleaded not guilty to a single offence under the Public Order Act for allegedly failing to move when asked to by police.

Their trial will be conducted by a judge without a jury and is expected to take at least two days. If convicted, they would face a maximum fine of 2,500 pounds ($3,160).

Environmental protesters, including from Greenpeace, have said they will demonstrate outside the court in solidarity with the defendants.

($1 = 0.7910 pounds)

