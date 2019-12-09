Greta Thunberg, Megan Rapinoe, and Rudy Giuliani made Time's Person of the Year shortlist for 2019

AP/Reuters/AP

A soccer player, an environmental activist, and multiple political figures have made the shortlist for Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year.

Multiple figures are caught up in President Donald Trump's impeachment, from his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, to the whistleblower who sparked the investigation.

Trump himself made the shortlist for the fifth year in a row.

President Donald Trump's impeachment is a key issue uniting multiple contenders for Time's 2019 Person of the Year.

The shortlist was released Monday on the "Today" show, and making the list are President Trump himself, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the whistleblower whose report sparked the investigation into the administration's dealings with the Ukraine.

Like many years, politics was a leading force in choosing contenders for the shortlist. Chinese leader Xi Jinping, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, and the Hong Kong protesters round out most of the rest of the list.

Soccer player Megan Rapinoe, who helped lead the US women's national soccer team to their second straight World Cup victory, was likely taken into consideration for her outspoken activism for pay equity in sports and beyond.

Jamal Khashoggi and other murdered or oppressed journalists were named the 2018 Person of the Year.

The 2019 Person of the Year will be announced Wednesday on the "Today" show. Continue to read the full shortlist.

1. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The California representative was elected as House Speaker after the Democrats won back the House in the 2018 midterm elections.

She authorized the impeachment inquiry into Trump in September.

2. President Donald Trump

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's administration faced highs and lows in 2019, from the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, to the start of impeachment hearings scrutinizing his dealings with the Ukraine.

3. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images

The social network that Zuckerberg founded and continues to run has faced harsh criticism in the past year for its handling of user data and privacy.

4. China leader Xi Jinping