Greta Thunberg 'Rickrolls' audience and busts out dance moves during climate concert

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg danced and sang in front of an audience to the 1980s song "Never Gonna Give You Up," which in recent years is best known for "Rickrolls," during a climate concert.

The 18-year-old performed with other activists onstage in Stockholm during Climate Live, a youth-led concert for climate action, on Saturday. Climate Live posted a video of Thunberg to its TikTok account.

"This is what happens when activists organize concerts," the video's description says.

"We are no strangers to love," Thunberg tells the audience, the opening lyric to the song.

"You know the rules and so do I," an off-camera voice says, continuing along with the song lyrics before the music begins and Thunberg busts out dancing.



"Rickrolling" is an internet prank in which someone sends a disguised URL linking to the music video for Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up."

The concert featured several other performances by Swedish pop musicians.

Följ Climate Lives livesändning här!https://t.co/VnoYuAJW9I — Climate Live Sweden (@climateliveswe) October 16, 2021



Thunberg chastised global leaders while speaking at the Youth4Climate summit at the end of September.

"Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah, blah, blah. Net-zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah," she said. "This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words — words that sound great but so far [have] led to no action. Our hopes and dreams drown in their empty words and promises."

"There is no planet B. There is no planet blah," she said.

"Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah," she continued to applause.

"Of course, we need constructive dialogue, but they have now had 30 years of 'blah, blah, blah,' and where has that led us?" she asked.

