Shares of hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) have had an eventful week so far -- and with Plug stock up 2.4% in 11:30 a.m. EDT trading, it seems the week isn't over yet. On Wednesday, Plug stock popped on news that the company is partnering with Phillips 66 to "explore ways to deploy Plug Power's technology within Phillips 66's operations" and partnering with Airbus to "bring zero-emission aircraft to market by 2035." Yesterday morning, Plug followed that up with news of a partnership with Fortescue Future Industries to build a "large-scale proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer" gigafactory in Australia.