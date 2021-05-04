Greta Thunberg says 'we will not give up' on fighting the climate crisis

Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg speaks during a conference with scientists at the COP25 Climate Conference on December 10, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty

Climate activist Greta Thunberg called out world leaders at a virtual press conference.

Thunberg said that leaders were not doing enough to honor the 2015 Paris Climate accords.

"We will not accept that ... we, the younger generation," Thunberg said.

Swedish climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg told reporters at a press conference that her generation "will not give up" in its fight to slow down and reverse global warming.

The teenage activist called out leaders who she said are not doing enough to uphold promises made during the 2015 Paris climate accords.

"I think compromises will be needed," Thunberg added. "We must also remember that we can't compromise the laws of physics."

Thunberg and three activists from the Fridays for Future movement also separately met with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. She recently said she would not attend the 2021 UN global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

"We all have to step out of our comfort zones, more or less, and this responsibility should not fall on us - teenagers, young people, activists, and scientists," Thunberg said. "Because that's not our job, our job is to be teenagers and do what teenagers do."

