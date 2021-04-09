Greta Thunberg says she is skipping the UN's climate change conference, citing vaccine inequality between rich and poor nations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
greta thunberg
Greta Thunberg. Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

  • Greta Thunberg said she won't attend the UN's climate change conference over vaccine inequality.

  • Rich countries have secured most of the world's vaccines, leaving other populations unprotected.

  • Thunberg said many people would not be able to travel to the conference and speak as a result.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has said she is skipping the UN's climate change conference, citing vaccine inequality between rich and poor nations.

The 18-year-old tweeted on Friday: "Of course I would love to attend the Glasgow #COP26 But not unless everyone can take part on the same terms."

"Right now many countries are vaccinating healthy young people, often at the expense of risk groups and front line workers (mainly from global south, as usual...)."

The COP26 summit is due to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, bringing together world leaders to form plans to tackle climate change.

The event's website makes no mention of the coronavirus or vaccines, but Thunberg said that vaccine inequality would affect the event.

She said: "Inequality and climate injustice is already the heart of the climate crisis. If people can't be vaccinated and travel to be represented equally that's undemocratic and would worsen the problem."

"Vaccine nationalism won't solve the pandemic. Global problems need global solutions."

"But if current trends continue and the #cop26 has to be delayed that doesn't mean we have to delay the urgent action required."

"We don't have to wait for conferences nor anyone or anything else to dramatically start reducing our emissions. Solidarity and action can start today."

Rich countries have secured access to most of the world's vaccines, leaving campaigners warning that poorer countries' populations have been left unprotected.

Insider has contacted the COP26 organizers for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Japan's Nomura to investigate Archegos-related loss: sources

    Japan's Nomura has set up an internal team to investigate a possible $2 billion loss relating to Archegos Capital Management, two people familiar with the matter said. Archegos, a New York investment fund run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, collapsed last month when its debt-laden bets on media companies including ViacomCBS unravelled. Nomura, Credit Suisse and other global banks, which acted as brokers for Archegos, scrambled to sell the shares they held as collateral and unwind the trades.

  • The US is prepared to lift sanctions on Iran that are 'inconsistent' with the 2015 nuclear deal

    The US and Iran are involved in indirect talks in Vienna this week as part of an effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • After a brutal 2020, another above-normal hurricane season predicted: 17 named storms expected

    After the most active hurricane season on record in 2020, hurricane forecasters on Thursday said we can expect above-average activity again this year.

  • How to make an oatmeal bath to soothe and moisturize skin, according to dermatologists

    Oatmeal baths are particularly beneficial for skin conditions like eczema, poison ivy, diaper rash, acne, and sunburn.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Fact check: CDC data on adverse effects of vaccine cannot determine cause

    Claims that CDC data in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System show an increase in vaccine-related deaths are missing context.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Psychiatric and neurological problems are common in COVID-19's wake, study finds

    One-third of COVID-19 survivors were diagnosed with a psychiatric or neurological condition within six months of being infected with the coronavirus.

  • Shooter who killed 5 in York County was a former NFL player from Rock Hill, sources say

    Authorities named Phillip Adams as the suspect and say he killed himself while surrounded by police after a manhunt. He was a star at Rock Hill High School.

  • Top Biden cyber official: SolarWinds breach could turn from spying to destruction 'in a moment'

    Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser on cyber and emerging technology, said Wednesday that hackers could use their access to U.S. networks for destructive actions rather than "routine espionage."

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • COVID-19 hasn't slowed global warming: Earth's carbon dioxide levels highest in over 3 million years, NOAA says

    The level of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere is now higher than it has been in at least 3.6 million years, federal scientists said Wednesday.

  • Taiwan drought: Man retrieves phone dropped in lake a year ago

    Taiwan is suffering from its worst drought in decades, but one man has found a silver lining.

  • President Biden should neither ignore Cuba — nor repeat Obama’s mistakes there | Opinion

    One of the most important issues facing the Biden administration will be how to relate to Cuba.

  • WWE WrestleMania 37: Get yourself familiar with Tampa roadways and Raymond James Stadium

    Getting ready for the trip to Tampa for WWE’s WrestleMania 37.

  • Breathing expert testifies George Floyd died from lack of oxygen while handcuffed, prone, and kneeled on

    Dr. Martin Tobin, an expert pulmonologist, told jurors what Floyd experienced was like breathing through a straw, "but it's much worse than that."

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Floyd’s fentanyl, meth levels lower than most DUI cases -witness

    "So Mr. Floyd's level of 19ng/ml - that was exceptionally low, is that right?" asked prosecutor Erin Eldridge. "In relationship to the DUI driving population, yes," said Dr. Isenschmid.Chauvin's defense lawyers have argued that Floyd may have died from a drug overdose.

  • Biden might agree to a 25% corporate tax rate as a compromise with business groups, rather than the 28% he wanted, according to a report

    Biden has pushed for a corporate tax rate hike to 28% in his infrastructure plan, but White House officials said 25% was a potential compromise.