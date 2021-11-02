Greta Thunberg says world leaders are only pretending to care about the climate crisis

Greta Thunberg in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, 2021, during the COP26 climate summit. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Greta Thunberg said COP26 is 'people in power pretending to take our future seriously.'

The climate activist was speaking near the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Thunberg has repeatedly said that global action on the climate crisis is badly inadequate.

Greta Thunberg accused world leaders at the COP26 summit in Scotland of only "pretending" to care about the climate crisis.

She said the nations involved were failing to commit to action that could have a meaningful impact on climate change.

"This COP26 is so far just like the previous COPs and that has led us nowhere," the 18-year-old activist told a rally near the conference in Glasgow.

"They have led us nowhere. Inside COP there are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously," she said.

"Pretending to take the presence seriously of the people who are being affected already today by the climate crisis. Change is not going to come from inside there - that is not leadership."

"We say no more 'blah blah blah.' No more exploitation of people and nature of the planet. No more exploitation. No more whatever the fuck they're doing inside there."

