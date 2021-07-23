Greta Thunberg: Who is she and what are her climate aims?

Daniel Kraemer - BBC News
·4 min read
In this article:
Greta Thunberg with a mask on
Greta Thunberg with a mask on

Greta Thunberg, an 18-year-old activist from Sweden, is one of the world's best known climate campaigners.

Calls for a new climate change agreement have grown ahead of a major international conference in November called COP26. But Thunberg says it should be postponed because of Covid.

Three moments that made Greta Thunberg a global figure

1. School strikes

Thunberg started protesting outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, when she was 15.

She held a sign saying "School Strike for Climate", to pressure the government to meet carbon emissions targets.

Australian pupils protesting
Thousands of students walked out of school in Australia in 2018, inspired by Thunberg

Other strikes started around the world, as her action went viral with the hashtag #FridaysForFuture.

By December 2018, more than 20,000 students - from the UK to Japan - had joined her by skipping school to protest.

A year later, she received the first of three Nobel Peace Prize nominations for climate activism.

2. Challenging world leaders at the United Nations

In 2019, Thunberg sailed across the Atlantic on a yacht to attend a UN climate conference in New York.

Delivering what is probably her most famous speech, she angrily told world leaders they were not doing enough.

She said: "You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."

"How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.", Source: Addressing the UN in September 2019
"How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.", Source: Addressing the UN in September 2019, Source description: , Image: Greta Thunberg

3. Sparring with Trump and Putin

Thunberg was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year in December 2019.

In response, US President Donald Trump tweeted that she should "work on her anger management problem" and go to "a good old fashioned movie with a friend".

Thunberg then changed her Twitter bio to: "A teenager working on her anger management problem."

She changed it again to quote Russian President Vladimir Putin's description of her as a "kind but poorly informed teenager".

The following year, she told the World Economic Forum in Davos the world should be "scared" by Trump's decision to leave the Paris accord - an international agreement setting countries' emissions targets.

What are Greta Thunberg's aims?

As her fame has gone global, so has her campaigning.

She called EU plans to reduce harmful emissions by 2050 a "surrender".

She said: "We don't just need goals for just 2030 or 2050. We, above all, need them for 2020 and every following month and year to come."

In 2021 she opposed the construction of the UK's first deep coal mine in 30 years.

However, Thunberg has avoided getting into the detail of what action should be taken, saying "it is nothing to do with me".

What do people say about her?

Thunberg has received support from climate activists, scientists, world leaders and the Pope, who told her to "continue" her work.

Statue of Greta Thunberg
A statue of Thunberg was unveiled in Winchester, UK, in March 2021

Broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough told her she had achieved things many others have failed to do, adding: "You have aroused the world. I'm very grateful to you."

Prince Harry praised Thunberg's campaigning, saying "every country, every community, every school, every friendship group, every family needs their own Greta".

How does she live her life?

Thunberg has said she has stopped buying clothes and does not fly.

But she said she wasn't "telling anyone else what to do".

In 2019 she told chat-show host Ellen she was vegan.

In June 2020, Thunberg told the BBC that she had been catching up on her school studies during the pandemic.

She has Asperger syndrome, a developmental disorder, and has described it as a gift. She said being different can be a "superpower".

What about her family?

Thunberg's mother, Malena Ernman, is an opera singer and former Eurovision Song Contest participant.

Her father Svante Thunberg, is an actor and a descendant of the scientist who created a model of the greenhouse effect.

The elder of two girls, she says she learned about climate change when she was eight.

Our Planet Matters header
