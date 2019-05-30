Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Honored With Stunning Street Art Mural

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been immortalized in a gigantic new street art mural.

Aerosol artist Jody Thomas finished his portrait of the 16-year-old schoolgirl from Sweden on the side of the 15-meter-high Tobacco Factory building in his home city of Bristol, southwest England, on Wednesday.

“She’s very much in the limelight, very current, very contemporary and she’s obviously clearly leading a very, very important issue which affects all of us on the planet,” Thomas told HuffPost.

“She has a very fearless style, tells it exactly how it is and lets everyone have it with both barrels,” added Thomas, who attended the city’s famed Barton Hill Aerosol Art Project at the same time as Banksy in the 1980s.

The mural forms part of the Upfest Summer Editions, which is taking place across Bristol until October. The full Upfest, Europe’s largest live street art festival, usually takes place in the Bedminster and Southville neighborhoods during the final weekend of July each year but is on a break for 2019.

Thomas worked for more than two weeks and used about 60 cans of paint for his latest piece.

Only one person who approached him didn’t know who he was depicting.

“They thought it was Bjork,” he revealed, in reference to the Icelandic singer-songwriter famed for her 1995 version of “It’s Oh So Quiet.”

Steve Hayles, the founder of Upfest, hoped Thomas’ mural would “help to create more conversations on the issue of climate change and its effect on our community.”

“We hope that his work will resonate with the people who come to see it and inspire some to learn more about the issue,” he added.

