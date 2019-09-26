Greta Thunberg wins 'Alternative Nobel Prize' for her 'inspiring' climate change advocacy

Swedish climate-change activist Greta Thunberg is among four winners of The Right Livelihood Award, often called the "Alternative Nobel Prize," the Right Livelihood Foundation announced Wednesday.

The teen activist, whose impassioned speech at the U.N. Climate Action Summit made international headlines this week, won the award for “inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts,” the organization said.

The prize traces its roots to 1979 when a Swedish-German philanthropist's proposal to create two new Nobel Prizes, including one for environmental work, was rebuffed, the organization says. Since 1980, the Right Livelihood Award has been given to 178 people from 70 countries.

Other 2019 Right Livelihood Award awards were also given to: Aminatou Haidar of Western Sahara, Guo Jianmei of China and jointly to Davi Kopenawa and the Hutukara Yanomami Association of Brazil.

An award ceremony in Stockholm is planned for Dec. 4, days before the Nobel Prizes are handed out. Thunberg has also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Each of the four Right Livelihood Award winners will receive about $103,000.

The announcement comes the same day that Thunberg made headlines for scolding "haters" in a viral Twitter thread aimed at critics.

"I honestly don’t understand why adults would choose to spend their time mocking and threatening teenagers and children for promoting science, when they could do something good instead. I guess they must simply feel so threatened by us," she wrote.

There have been numerous high-profile examples of adults being critical of Thunberg since she gained widespread attention. This week, a tweet from President Donald Trump about Thunberg was widely seen as a mocking dismissal of the 16-year-old. And a Fox News guest called her “mentally ill," prompting the network to issue an apology.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Greta Thunberg wins 'Alternative Nobel Prize' for climate advocacy