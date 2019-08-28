Greta Thunberg, youth climate activist sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, completes voyage

Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist sailing across the Atlantic Ocean for a U.N. climate summit, saw land for the first time early Wednesday as she ended her two-week voyage to New York.

Thunberg anchored off Coney Island on Wednesday and came ashore to a warm welcome from fans and supporters in a lower Manhattan marina in late afternoon.

"Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead," Thunberg tweeted at 4 a.m.

The 16-year-old Swedish activist wouldn't fly to New York ahead of the United Nations meeting on climate next month because of emissions from air travel. Instead, she and a crew traveled from Plymouth in the United Kingdom on a zero-emissions racing yacht across the ocean. Upon reaching New York, crew member Boris Hermann said they had been at sea for 330 hours - or about 13 days and 8 hours.

Before unloading her belongings or even taking a shower, Thunberg met supporters in the marina. She spoke about the climate crisis as the "biggest crisis humanity has ever faced," and called for supporters to persist in their fight against it.

"It's insane," Thunberg said, that a 16-year-old should have to sail across the Atlantic Ocean to make her point. She explained that this is not something she expects of everyone.

While at sea, Thunberg had some access to internet. She was active on Twitter, and was made aware of fires in the Amazon rainforest.

"We need to stop destroying nature," Thunberg said Wednesday. "Our war against nature must end."

Nearby, a supporter held an apparently handmade poster that read, "We are acting like our house is on fire because it is."

Thunberg is set to speak at the opening of the conference along with Secretary-General António Guterres and other youth representatives. The conference of youth activists and world leaders aims to identify concrete actions that can be taken immediately to reduce warming, U.N. special envoy for the event Luis Alfonso de Alba said Tuesday.

"The summit is going to be an opportunity to highlight the urgency of the situation," he said.

It also comes on the heels of the G-7 Summit in France during which climate change was a subject among the world's most powerful nations and amid recent fires in the Amazon rainforest. President Donald Trump was the only world leader not present at the session on climate, biodiversity and the health of oceans.

When asked Wednesday what message she had for Trump, Thunberg urged him to "just listen to science."

The United States will participate in the U.N. summit, but it was not clear to what extent, de Alba said. Trump has previously called climate change a "hoax" and said the U.S. would withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Thunberg has become a leading voice in the youth movement to combat climate change.

She spearheaded a global demonstration in March in which tens of thousands of students walked out of school to protest inaction on climate change, rising global temperatures that threaten food production and rising sea levels. She was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, featured on Time magazine's cover and met the pope.

Thunberg's yacht, named Malizia II, is equipped with solar panels and underwater turbines for electricity.

