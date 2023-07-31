Gretchen Boulka named new leader of Paramount Center

SAINT CLOUD — The Paramount Center for the Arts has announced the promotion of Gretchen Boulka to the role of executive director.

She’ll be taking over from Bob Johnson, who had been in the position since 2015. Boulka has been the director of performing arts for the organization for four years and has a 25-year background in arts administration.

Gretchen Boulka

“We are thrilled to have Gretchen as our next Executive Director,” Paramount Board Chair Hanna Lord said in a news release, “Gretchen is the ideal individual to launch the PCA into its next stage of growth.”

In January, Johnson, a former St. Cloud city council member, announced his intention to step down from his position at the end of August. Boulka will take over the management of the Center for the Arts’ multiple visual arts studios and galleries as well as the historic 800-seat Paramount Theatre on Sept. 1.

Before joining the Paramount, Boulka worked at The Children’s Theatre Company and the National Lutheran Choir in Minneapolis as well as the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and The Dale Warland Singers based in St. Paul. She holds a bachelor's degree in music from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and a master’s in arts administration from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.

The Paramount Center for the Arts' 2023-24 season starts Sept. 9 with a performance by the Blind Boys of Alabama.

