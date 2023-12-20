Gretchen Prifogle named winner of Good Citizenship Award

Dec. 20—Logansport High School senior Gretchen Prifogle was awarded the Good Citizen Award by the Olde Towne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Good Citizen Award is based on dependability, patriotism, service and leadership. One senior was nominated from Logansport High School, Pioneer and Lewis Cass. Each of the students prepared an application that included their school activities, plans for future studies and career, letters of recommendation and an essay on how they could promote good citizenship and participation in their state and country.

Prifogle is the National Honor Society president at LHS, the president of the Sub Debs, the multimedia editor for the "Magpie," class treasurer, the dance captain for the swing choir, vice president of the travel club and a member of the drama club and student club.

Outside of the high school, Prifogle is the president of the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council, was a Hoosier Girls State delegate in 2023, a member of the Junior Civic Theater and a longtime student at the Kristie Wright School of Dance.

She plans to attend Purdue University and study organizational leadership and human resource development after she graduates.

Karin Combs, an LHS counselor, described Prifogle as being open to trying new things and said she is a natural leader.

"Most kids, when we talk about Hoosier Girls State and going away for a week with people you don't know, they are very hesitant," she said. "(Gretchen) was like 'this sounds like something I would really enjoy' and she gets her paperwork in. She's ready to go. (Her) gift is she is able to do those things."

Lyndsey Baker Prifogle said her daughter jumps at every opportunity and then deals with the anxiety that comes after saying yes.

Combs said that Prifogle also has the initiative to step up and advocate for her studies. She recalled when Prifogle came to her and said that taking statistics instead of calculus would benefit her in her future career.

As the winner of the Good Citizen Award, Prifogle will represent the Olde Towne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in the state competition.

Kyle Henry, a Lewis Cass senior, and Drew McKaig, a senior at Pioneer, were finalists for the award. Caston High School students are eligible to compete in the Fulton County competition.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is an organization of women who have ties to people who fought in the revolution, said representative Jayne Small. They focus on education, patriotism and historic preservation.