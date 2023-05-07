‘How I grew a £1m pension – and how you can do the same’

Money pot

For almost seven years, the lifetime allowance has stopped workers from building up their pensions beyond £1m. But the cap is now being dismantled – and for thousands of savers, it means that becoming a pension millionaire may no longer be a pipedream.

But how do you build a nest egg that large, and will it really always be safe from the lifetime allowance? Telegraph Money talks to two savers – with very different investment approaches – who have managed to grow their portfolios to this milestone, what they have learned along the way and how they are spending their hard-earned retirement.

‘More than half my pension is in cash’

Andrew Brettell, a 58-year-old ex-fund manager in London, has been managing his self-invested personal pension – or “Sipp” – for six years, after he decided to cash in his defined benefit pension scheme. Unlike an invested pension, a defined benefit scheme offers workers a guaranteed income for life in retirement.

“Most people say that you should never touch a defined benefit scheme, and that it is complete madness to lose its cast iron guarantees,” he said. “But it never made any sense to me. In my case, having been a professional investor, I had the confidence and expertise to manage my money in the way I wanted. This way I can also pass down the value of my pension to whoever I want as an inheritance.”

Andrew Brettell, an ex-fund manager, aims for capital preservation and prefers majority of his pension in cash for now - Clara Molden

But with around 70pc of his portfolio in cash, Mr Brettell recognises that he has taken an unusually cautious approach to investing his money. “I am not trying to shoot the lights out, for me capital preservation is key.

“But when you are managing your own money, some of your discipline goes out of the window. If I were faced with somebody with this portfolio, I would probably manage it differently, with a higher degree of risk.”

“People often say it’s about time in the market, not timing the market, but I disagree. Timing is incredibly important: rather than buying the market at 100 today and selling at 120 for a 20pc gain, I aim to buy it at 80 and sell it at 120, making a 50pc profit.”

While Mr Brettell, who earns a steady income from his part-time work in his consultancy firm, prefers his pension to stay mostly in cash for now, he is still undecided about whether he should take his tax-free lump sum.

“I have no real need for my tax-free lump sum, but there is a lot of talk about removing that element and I do not think it is a bad idea to take that precaution.”

“I never plan on retiring completely,” he added. “I am quite happy working, I do as much or as little as I want to. It keeps the brain matter ticking along.”

‘No one would let me transfer out of my final salary pension – apart from one adviser in Scotland’

Opting out of a defined benefit pension is not usually recommended by financial advisers – so Ewan Miller, a 72-year-old from Ascot, had to search high and low for a professional who would help him do so.

“When I was 55 I had various final salary pensions, but they were all quite small and all over the place. I wanted to round them all up and put them into a Sipp – but because this is not the recommended thing to do, I had enormous difficulty. I ended up finding someone in Scotland through the internet, and did it through him.”

Mr Miller, who worked as a managing director in a manufacturing company and retired five years ago, said: “I used to have a pension adviser, but he was made redundant. After watching him for a couple years, I realised that whatever he was doing, I could probably also do.

“I started by investing stocks, mostly in large companies. I tend to be much more cautious about my investments in my Sipp rather than my Isa – and so far it has outperformed. If you go for risky stocks, it only takes one to belly up and whatever super gains you may have had get wiped out overnight.”

Unlike Mr Brettell, Mr Miller has mostly shunned cash, taking a more adventurous approach to managing his money. “I expected that bonds would not do very well so I put most of my portfolio in stocks. That is probably not normal, but my portfolio has just gone up and up and up.”

With one watchful eye on the stock market, Mr Miller expects that his pension should be enough for he and his wife to enjoy a comfortable retirement. “I’ve got three children and seven grandchildren – soon to be eight. That keeps me busy. And we have a home in Portugal, so we enjoy holidays there too.”

