I grew up in the UK and lived in the US for 4 years. Here are 2 things I missed eating and drinking during my time abroad — and 5 American foods I loved.

I grew up in the UK but I chose to go to university in Boston, Massachusetts, from 2015 to 2019.

One of the things I miss the most about the US is the food, including seafood boils and pizza.

But my mom's homemade birthday cake and Pimms cocktails make me glad I moved home.

In 2015, I went from living just outside of London, UK, to calling Boston, Massachusetts, my new home.

I was a freshman at Boston University in 2015. Google Maps, Maria Noyen/Insider

I moved to the US after spending most of my life in the UK in 2015.

The reason I moved was for college — I ended up attending Boston University, and thoroughly enjoyed it. During my time away from home, I got to visit multiple states across the East Coast, study abroad on a cruise ship, and get to know what city life in the US was actually like.

Being the foodie that I am, there are plenty of American foods I came across during college that I miss. However, there are a couple of home comforts I'm glad to have back in my life after moving home in 2019.

When I had my birthday early into my first semester, I really missed my mom's chocolate cake.

Almost every birthday I can remember spending at home had this cake. Maria Noyen/Insider

My mom's chocolate cake is a dish I definitely missed when studying abroad, especially my first semester when I was one of the few people to have birthdays in the fall. It's not technically a British staple, but it is one of my family's favorite recipes and one we traditionally have on birthdays.

I can't remember exactly what I had in place of my mom's cake that first year, but I do remember having the odd birthday cake from Star Market, a New England chain of grocery stores. They were good, but nothing can compare to the fudgy deliciousness of my mom's cake.

One of my favorite summertime drinks is Pimms, which isn't widely available in the US.

Pimms is a refreshing summer drink in the UK. DronG/Getty Images

One of the big differences between going to university in the US and the UK is that you are legally underage until you turn 21 in the states.

This was slightly annoying for me at the time because I'd just spent my senior year of high school in the UK legally being able to drink. And before coming to the US, one of my favorite boozy beverages was Pimms, a quintessentially British summer drink consisting of a gin-based liqueur, lemonade, chopped fruits, and mint.

I can't remember it being readily available in grocery stores in the US, but I did miss sharing a jug of Pimms between friends while studying abroad.

One dish I definitely miss from the US is a lobster roll, which I tried for the first time in Boston.

The buttery goodness of a New England lobster roll is unmatched. lisatop/Getty Images

The first time I tried a lobster roll was at a stall in Quincy Market, Boston, and the experience was life-changing.

The lobster meat itself was soft, buttery, mixed together with a little bit of mayonnaise, and nicely sandwiched between a pillowy-soft, open bun.

As a big seafood fan, a New England lobster roll gave me the perfect bite because it was packed with flavor and soft textures.

While we're on the topic of seafood, I also had my first seafood boil in Boston. I still can't get over how delicious this hands-on meal was.

I ate crawfish boil for the first time in Boston. WraithHao/Getty Images

Some of my favorite meals in life have been foods that I can dig into with my hands, which is probably why it's not surprising I became such a big fan of seafood boils while living in Boston.

My favorite spot was a restaurant in the Boston neighborhood of Allston called Holly Crab, which served Cajun-style seafood boils. I'd go with my three roommates senior year and get $13.95 worth of crawfish to myself that would come served in a huge plastic bag with sides including corn and potato.

Although you were provided with plastic gloves, it was still a precariously messy meal. But the flavor packed into the seasoning was worth every stain I'd inevitably get on my shirt and pants each time I went.

Technically it's not a dish, but I'm still sad I no longer have access to the frozen-food aisle at Trader Joe's.

The frozen food selection at Trader Joe's is elite. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

You can buy pre-frozen meals in the UK, no doubt. But none of it quite compares to the sheer variety and genuine tastiness of the frozen-food options sold at Trader Joe's.

From the frozen cauliflower rice to the gnocchi, some of my best weekday meals after class were Trader Joe's specialties.

I've got my fingers crossed that one day the grocery store chain will make a move across the pond.

In terms of sweet foods, I miss eating cannoli in the North End of Boston.

Cannoli are a Bostonian staple. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston's North End is all about Italian foods. While that did mean a lot of pasta and pizza, I was personally a big fan of the sweeter delights, such as cannoli.

I have had cannoli in London since then but, in my opinion, nothing quite has compared to the variation served at Mike's Pastry in Boston.

At most places I've tried the pastry in the UK, either the shell has been too thick or the filling has been a bit too experimental for my taste.

One of my favorite memories from visiting New York City was trying Artichoke Pizza.

Artichoke Pizza was a memorable meal. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Don't get me wrong, I've had some great pizza in the UK over the years. I'd also say that our variation of Domino's is far better than what is served in the US, in my experience.

But when I tried Artichoke Basille's Pizza during a trip to New York City during my sophomore year, it was unlike anything I'd had before. For one, I'm usually big on red sauce but I didn't miss it one bit when taking a big, cheesy bite of this pizza.

I haven't had any version of artichoke pizza since that trip so it's definitely on my list of foods to eat next time I'm in New York City.

