Grey Poupon uncorks its very own wine — with mustard seeds

One of the condiment world’s “finest pleasures” has upped the ante with a brand extension into the booze business.

Grey Poupon has introduced new white wine, La Moutarde Vin, which is now on sale.

The name translated from French to English means mustard wine.

Last week, Kraft Heinz announced the limited-edition alcoholic beverage as a “celebration” of the white wine used in its famous mustard recipe.

The full-bodied wine is infused with Grey Poupon mustard seeds and uses Viognier grapes from southern France. The company said the wine features “bright hints of spice and pronounced citrus” and “floral characteristics” making it ideal to pair with meat and cheese charcuterie boards, Dijon maple-glazed salmon, ham and Gruyere cheese sandwiches or even Grey Poupon itself.

“We’ve watched as leisurely lunches have been replaced by food delivery apps and deskside speed snacking,” Kraft Heinz brand manager for sandwich enhancers Danielle Coopersmith said with the announcement. “Here at Grey Poupon, we want lunch to feel worthy of savoring again.”

Now on sale for $30 for a standard bottle (including a jar of Grey Poupon mustard) through the website: GreyPouponWine.com, La Moutarde Vin is intended for “making lunch feel like a feast.”

During the mid-1800s, Dijon mustard manufacturers Maurice Grey and August Poupon partnered to mass produce the wine-infused condiment in Dijon, France.

Grey Poupon mustard grew in popularity in the United States in the early 1980s when people wanted more than conventional American yellow mustards.

The condiment became ensconced in pop culture thanks to savvy marketing campaign touting is as of “one of the world’s finest pleasures” and a 1981 commercial featuring a snooty British man asking “Pardon me, would you have any Grey Poupon?”