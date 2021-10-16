Grey Poupon unveils mustard wine — and it's surprisingly delicious

Kraft-Heinz's (KHC) Grey Poupon has a limited-edition wine made from mustard seeds, honeysuckle and viognier grapes from the south of France.

The brand sold out just one day after its release — but Yahoo Finance got to try it before it quickly disappeared from shelves.

Upon arrival, the bottle of La Moutarde Vin looked and smelled like normal wine with a faint yellow hue and slight tangy aroma.

A descriptive card included in the packaging read that the wine embodies "bright hints of spice, pronounced citrus and floral characteristics balanced by vibrant acidity" and that each bottle "is infused with our Grey Poupon mustard seeds."

Surprisingly, the wine tasted light and crisp — and not at all like mustard.

Grey Poupon's new mustard wine (Courtesy: Kraft Heinz Company)

“We’ve watched as leisurely lunches have been replaced by food delivery apps and desk-side speed snacking,” Kraft Heinz said in a press release following the wine's launch.

“Here at Grey Poupon, we want lunch to feel worthy of savoring again," the company added.

Trade magazine The Drinks Business called the La Moutarde wine "well structured and well-made," noting that "it is doubtful that anyone would taste the influence of the mustard infusion (there are no actual seeds in it.)"

The quirky concoction, which is listed at 13.7% ABV, retails for $30 and comes with an 8 oz. bottle of Grey Poupon mustard.

In recent years, more food brands had adopted similar marketing schemes (and wines!) to attract new consumers, and drive greater traffic toward core products.

Last year, Taco Bell (YUM) unveiled 'Jalapeño Noir' to pair with the relaunch of the toasted cheesy chalupa. It, too, sold out in just one day.

Meanwhile, Cheez-Itz unveiled sparkling wine last month following the success of its limited-edition red and rosé wine cracker boxes.

Alexandra is a Producer & Entertainment Correspondent at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit