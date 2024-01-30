Greyhound bus crash in Alabama leaves at least one dead, several hurt

At least one person was killed and several injured — at least one critically — in a crash involving a Greyhound bus late Monday night in north-central Alabama, near the Tennessee border, authorities say.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West told CBS Huntsville, Alabama affiliate WHNT-TV numerous agencies were at the scene. The sheriff's office in neighboring Madison County said on X, the former Twitter, that it was one of them.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) spokesperson Don Webster told the station the bus was heading from Montgomery, Alabama to Nashville, with a scheduled stop in Huntsville.

He said one other vehicle was involved in the collision.

Webster said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and eight others were hurt. One was in critical condition, three were in serious condition and four more had non-life-threatening injuries. All were brought to hospitals.

There was no initial word on the cause of the accident.

