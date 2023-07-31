Greyhound bus passenger plunges knife into rider’s neck in deadly stabbing, PA cops say

A Greyhound bus passenger was fatally stabbed by another rider during a late night trip in Pennsylvania, according to police.

The bus was traveling along U.S. Interstate 376 on the night of July 30 when a passenger began “harassing” other riders and “causing a scene,” Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release, adding that there were 37 passengers on board.

The bus departed Pittsburgh at 10:15 p.m. and was bound for Washington, D.C., with three stops along the way, KDKA reported.

About 15 minutes after the bus left, at 10:30 p.m., the suspect pulled out a 5- to 6-inch knife and repeatedly stabbed another rider in the neck, police said.

The victim’s name was Cozell McQueen, WPXI reported.

Witnesses said the suspect was seated next to McQueen when he attacked without any provocation, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the TV station.

Despite their injuries, the victim got out of their seat, went up to the bus driver, told them what happened, and police were called, a Greyhound spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

The driver pulled off onto a shoulder, and officers came aboard, the police release said. The victim and the suspect were both taken to a hospital, but McQueen died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect, who they did not identify, was taken into custody. News outlets identified the suspect as an 18-year-old man from Detroit.

Police did not disclose any specific charges.

Greyhound “is fully cooperating with authorities to assist in any way possible,” the spokesperson said. “The safety and care of our customers and employees remains our top priority.”

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

McClatchy News has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for an update on the investigation.

Greyhound passenger stabs driver, security guard over luggage dispute, Texas cops say

72-year-old vanishes after being dropped off at Greyhound station, Louisiana cops say

Man stabs woman on Greyhound before barricading himself inside bus, Texas cops say