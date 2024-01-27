Greyhound case: It's appalling up-and-comer Democrat examining allegations against Ginther

Jul 6, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; A staff member waits for people to board a Greyhound bus at the new bus station serving Greyhound, Barons, and other bus lines at 845 N. Wilson Road on the West Side. After years of being downtown, the bus station has moved to this location, but critics are venting about crime, nuisance and traffic of the new bus depot. They also say it's just too close to their residential homes. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth-The Columbus Dispatch

Greyhound bus terminal case investigation absurd

Re “Whitehall city attorney reviewing Ginther call faces residency, Buckeye Lake mayor issues," Jan. 19: As an attorney concerned about the legal system’s reputation, I’m appalled that Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein chose Whitehall City Attorney Brad Nicodemus to investigate alleged illegal acts by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther regarding the Greyhound bus terminal case.

Nicodemus is a Democratic politician who was elected Whitehall city attorney last November. He will likely want support from the Franklin County Democratic Party in future runs.

He surely knows what happened to Franklin County Sheriff Zach Scott, Commissioner Paula Brooks and Recorder Terry Brown after they opposed Ginther in his first run for mayor in 2015. As Columbus Monthly reported in Jan. 2022, Ginther was "punitive" toward all three Democratic officeholders.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein speaks during a lawsuit in Franklin County Common Pleas Court December 28, 2018.

Half million home causes questions: Whitehall City Attorney reviewing Ginther call faces residency, Buckeye Lake mayor issues

Specifically, Ginther and his friends in the Franklin County Democratic Party withdrew support from the three incumbents and backed challengers in the 2016 Democratic primary. All three lost the election, their jobs and their political careers.

With a possible similar punishment awaiting Nicodemus if he goes against Ginther, this pressure makes his objectivity and fairness unacceptably questionable.

It's absurd that a Democratic politician in Franklin County - the relatively young Whitehall city attorney with much of his career ahead of him - is investigating whether the most powerful Democrat in the county should be criminally charged.

Common sense dictates that the investigation be handled by someone outside the influence of Columbus politics.

Judges have authority to appoint such a person. They should do so in order to protect the public's confidence in the administration of justice.

Joseph Sommer, Columbus

You can't teach them if they're not there

I write in response to Laura Bischoff's Jan. 15 article "Can cash get kids to attend school?" referencing prosed legislation to pay students to attend school.

At first blush the thought of paying students to attend school rubs against the grain. However, if one embraces the concept of reward and recognition, that has some merit. You can't teach them if they're not there.

As currently proposed, this does not go far enough. Once there, students must be expected to put forth good efforts toward learning and behave in an appropriate manner. Good attendance, excellent academic achievement and exemplary behavior are worthy of rewards and recognition.

I am shaking! Paying kids to go to school a very bad idea.

There is a program already in place that embraces those ideas: Renaissance.

Sponsored by the Jostens Corporation, this program is alive in schools across the country. It engages local businesses to partner with schools to provide the rewards and incentives for those students who qualify, not taxpayer dollars.

What employer would not want to hire a worker who came to work every day on time, worked diligently when there and were positive contributors to the corporate climate? Those are Renaissance kids! Pay to play?

No way!

Pay to produce in an appropriate manner while you are there? You bet!

Tom Rutan, Grove City

We can keep Columbus beautiful

In response to the Jan. 22 letter “We live in a trash pit," I want to highlight some ways individuals can play a role in keeping Columbus beautiful.

While it's true that we all share a responsibility for our community's appearance, the solution lies in the collective efforts of our fellow residents.

We can make a difference by properly disposing of waste, participating in volunteer initiatives, or even organizing community litter cleanups.

These small steps collectively contribute to a cleaner and more beautiful Columbus. Human behavior is at the heart of litter concerns, but good habits can easily replace bad ones. Let's focus on education and awareness, encouraging friends, family, and neighbors to embrace responsible waste disposal practices.

By working together, we can transform our city and earn the accolades it deserves. Find out more about Keep Columbus Beautiful website: new.columbus.gov/Community/Department-of-Neighborhoods/Keep-Columbus-Beautiful.

Aryeh Alex, City of Columbus

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: A fellow Democrat shouldn't investigate Andrew Ginther in Greyhound case