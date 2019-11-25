Greyhound Partners with Audible to Make Holiday Travel More Enjoyable

Audio storytelling app latest addition to Greyhound's onboard entertainment offerings





DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, just made holiday travel more enjoyable with their latest partnership. Greyhound has just added to their already robust entertainment amenities by incorporating Audible into their media offerings. While Audible announced the partnership earlier this fall, Greyhound has now begun offering the service onboard.

As a special incentive to experience the Greyhound's latest offering, holiday travelers can not only enjoy their favorite books through audio storytelling while on board, but they can also take the experience with them. Greyhound customers who use the app while onboard will get two free months of Audible, along with two free book downloads.

"Our top priority is customer experience. We strive to figure out what would make the journey with us more convenient, and more relaxing," said Todd Koch, VP of Strategy, Marketing and Customer Engagement at Greyhound. "Adding audio storytelling with Audible is just one more offering our customers can take advantage of while they enjoy their ride."

Greyhound's new entertainment experience has multiple options to keep customers connected and entertained throughout their ride. Offerings include:

Movies (updated monthly)

TV Shows

Games

News updated hourly

Audio storytelling (Audible)

And if customers want to enjoy their own entertainment or need to catch up on work, Greyhound offers free Wi-Fi, with premium faster-speed options available as well, along with plenty of outlets for devices.

For fare and schedule information, or to purchase tickets, call 1-800-231-2222, visit Greyhound.com or use Greyhound's mobile app.

About Greyhound

Greyhound is the largest North American provider of intercity bus transportation, serving more than 2,400 destinations across the continent. The company also provides Greyhound Package Express and charter services. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-661-8747 or visit the website at www.greyhound.com . For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GreyhoundBus , Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreyhoundBus, follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/greyhoundlines, download a high resolution photo at www.bit.ly/GreyhoundBusPhotos, or follow our award-winning blog, The Hound, at http://www.bloggreyhound.com .

