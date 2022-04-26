Greyhound passenger stabs driver, security guard over luggage dispute, Texas cops say

A man was taken into custody after San Antonio police say he stabbed two people at a Greyhound bus station over an issue involving his luggage.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, in a waiting area at the bus station in downtown San Antonio, according to a preliminary police report. The victims in the stabbings were the Greyhound bus driver and a security guard, police told KENS.

The 49-year-old suspect confronted one of the victims in the waiting area of the station “over issues with his luggage” and stabbed him. The second victim tried to intervene, and he was stabbed, according to police.

The bus driver, who was attacked first, was stabbed inn the back, and the security guard was stabbed in the chest, KSAT reported. They were both taken to a hospital and have non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to KENS.

Greyhound told KSAT the passenger’s luggage was not lost, but instead it was left behind as he traveled from El Paso, according to KSAT.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our impacted team members,” Greyhound said in a statement. “We are working closely with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate at this time.”

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

